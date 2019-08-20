Rays' Avisail Garcia: Expected back against Baltimore
Garcia (oblique) is on track to return sometime during Tampa Bay's upcoming series against Baltimore, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Garcia was given the green light to take dry swings Monday, and he was spotted running the bases and tracking pitches in the bullpen Tuesday, per Josh Tolentino of The Athletic. He's also slated to play catch on the field. Assuming all goes well, the 28-year-old should be activated sometime over the weekend, which would give Tampa Bay's lineup a nice boost. Garcia is eligible to come off the injured list beginning Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start