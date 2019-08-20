Rays' Avisail Garcia: Expected back against Baltimore

Garcia (oblique) is on track to return sometime during Tampa Bay's upcoming series against Baltimore, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was given the green light to take dry swings Monday, and he was spotted running the bases and tracking pitches in the bullpen Tuesday, per Josh Tolentino of The Athletic. He's also slated to play catch on the field. Assuming all goes well, the 28-year-old should be activated sometime over the weekend, which would give Tampa Bay's lineup a nice boost. Garcia is eligible to come off the injured list beginning Saturday.