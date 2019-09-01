Rays' Avisail Garcia: Gets breather Sunday

Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.

Garcia will retreat to the bench after seven straight starts, all of which came in the outfield. Now that Kevin Kiermaier is back in action after missing time with a rib injury, Garcia projects to see most of his work as a designated hitter moving forward. The newly recalled Nate Lowe will assume the DH duties in the series finale.

