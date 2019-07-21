Rays' Avisail Garcia: Goes deep in defeat

Garcia went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks during a 2-1 loss against the White Sox on Saturday.

The 28-year-old accounted for Tampa Bay's only run in the loss. Garcia is hitting .326 (15-for-46) in July, but this was his first homer since June 29. Garcia has 13 home runs along with a .281 average, 46 RBI, 42 runs and nine steals in 331 at-bats this season.