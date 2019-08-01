Rays' Avisail Garcia: Heads to bench

Garcia is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.

Jesus Aguilar, who was acquired from the Brewers in exchange for Jake Faria on Wednesday, will start at DH and hit sixth in this one. Garcia is slashing .259/.317/.426 with two home runs and a 33.3 percent strikeout rate in his last 15 games.

