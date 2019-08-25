Rays' Avisail Garcia: Hitless in return

Garcia (oblique) went 0-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Orioles, his first game back from a stay on the injured list.

Manager Kevin Cash slotted Garcia right back into the cleanup spot in the veteran's return to action. The 28-year-old had enjoyed a fast start to August with four multi-hit efforts in nine games prior to his injury, so it remains to be seen how quickly he'll be able to regain that pace.