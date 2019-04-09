Rays' Avisail Garcia: Hits first homer

Garcia went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a 10-5 victory against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Things had been going very slow for Garcia through the first week and a half, but he's 5-for-10 (.500) in the series against the White Sox. On Monday, he picked up his first RBI, and Tuesday, Garcia hit his first homer of the year. Overall, he's 9-for-34 (.265) with two extra-base hits, two RBI, three runs and one steal in nine games.