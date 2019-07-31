Rays' Avisail Garcia: Hits second homer of July
Garcia went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI in a 6-5 victory against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
That was just Garcia's second homer of July. He started the season strongly in the power department, hitting 10 long balls in the first two months, but he only has four since the start of June. Garcia is batting .275 with 14 homers, 49 RBI, 44 runs and nine steals in 357 at-bats this season.
