Rays' Avisail Garcia: Knocks in three during win

Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a two-run double in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Garcia was a catalyst out of the top of the order, with the three-RBI effort his second of the last four games. The veteran has driven in nine runs overall across his last eight contests, an impressive display of timely hitting that he's accomplished with six extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple, one home run) over that span.