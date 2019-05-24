Rays' Avisail Garcia: Launches homer in win

Garcia finished 1-for-5 with a home run in Thursday's win against the Indians.

Garcia swatted a two-out solo homer off Adam Plutko in the first inning to bring his season total to nine. The 27-year-old has been handy at the plate this year, batting .280/.339/.516 with 22 runs scored, 21 RBI and a trio of stolen bases.

