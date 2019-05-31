Rays' Avisail Garcia: Leadoff success continues
Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk and three runs in a win over the Twins on Thursday.
Garcia continued with his convincing Ricky Henderson impression for a second straight game, evoking memories of the legendary leadoff man with another well-rounded offensive effort out of the top of the order. Garcia is 6-for-10 in the leadoff role over the last two games, and Thursday's third consecutive multi-hit effort vaulted is season average over .300 (.301) for the first time since April 20. The veteran is likely to continue moving around the top half of the order, but his recent work gives manager Kevin Cash assurance he's certainly an option for him as a power-hitting table setter.
