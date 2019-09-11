Rays' Avisail Garcia: Leaves Tuesday's game

Garcia was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers with right hip tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Garcia went 0-for-3 with a walk before exiting the game following his eighth-inning strikeout. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories