Rays' Avisail Garcia: Leaves with oblique tightness

Garcia was removed from Tuesday's game at San Diego with right oblique tightness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Garcia went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to be lifted for a pinch hitter during the seventh inning. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 28-year-old seems likely to be held out of Wednesday's lineup with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.

