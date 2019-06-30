Rays' Avisail Garcia: Leaves yard in win

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Garcia caught up with an Adrian Sampson offering in the second inning, launching it 393 feet to right field for his 12th home run of the season. The veteran slugger's round tripper was his first since June 4, a drought of 21 games. Despite a middling .229 average during the month and the overall lack of power, Garcia has still managed to drive in 12 runs in June, leaving him just short of the 15 RBI he compiled in May while smacking six homers and hitting .360.