Rays' Avisail Garcia: Links up with Tampa Bay
Garcia (knee) signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Rays on Monday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
Garcia has found a new home after being non-tendered by the White Sox earlier in the offseason. The outfielder appeared in just 93 games for the White Sox in 2018 thanks to hamstring and knee issues -- the latter of which required arthroscopic surgery in October. When healthy, Garcia hit .236/.281/.438 with a career-best 19 homers in just 385 plate appearances. He figures to offer a right-handed bat off the bench for the Rays.
