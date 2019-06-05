Rays' Avisail Garcia: Makes splash in return

Garcia (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Garcia erased an early 1-0 deficit with a 353-foot laser to right that plated Daniel Robertson. The slugger appears to be recovered from the hamstring soreness that cost him the last three games, and he's now reached safely in 11 straight starts.

