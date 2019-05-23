Rays' Avisail Garcia: May surge continues

Garcia went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.

The 27-year-old continued to put together a big month of May. Garcia is hitting .345 (19-for-55) through 14 games with four homers and 10 RBI, raising his slash line on the season to .283/.343/.507. He hasn't quite re-discovered his 2017 form, but he's still providing significant value to fantasy rosters.

