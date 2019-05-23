Rays' Avisail Garcia: May surge continues
Garcia went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.
The 27-year-old continued to put together a big month of May. Garcia is hitting .345 (19-for-55) through 14 games with four homers and 10 RBI, raising his slash line on the season to .283/.343/.507. He hasn't quite re-discovered his 2017 form, but he's still providing significant value to fantasy rosters.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...