Rays' Avisail Garcia: Multi-hit effort to open July

Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Orioles on Monday.

Garcia's multi-hit effort was a welcome way to start a new month after he endured a couple of rough stretches at the plate over the latter half of June. The veteran entered Monday's contest in the midst of a 1-for-23 skid that had encompassed his previous five games. Furthermore, he generated a middling .222 average overall during June, dropping his season figure 27 points to .274 in the process.