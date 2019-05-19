Rays' Avisail Garcia: Odd man out Sunday

Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Austin Meadows serving as the Rays' designated hitter and manager Kevin Cash deploying an outfield of Brandon Lowe, Kevin Kiermaier and Tommy Pham, there's no spot in the lineup available for Garcia. Garcia went hitless in nine at-bats over the first two games of the series in New York, dropping his season average to .278.