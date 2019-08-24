Rays' Avisail Garcia: Officially activated

Garcia (oblique) was activated from the injured list Saturday.

Garcia was placed on the injured list Aug. 14 and is returning after the minimum stay. He appeared in one rehab game in which he knocked two hits and reported no setbacks. He should return as the team's regular designated hitter, though could get run in the outfield if Tommy Pham (wrist) misses further game action. Garcia is hitting .278/.335/.459 across 436 plate appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories