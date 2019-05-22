Rays' Avisail Garcia: On base thrice in defeat

Garcia went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Garcia snapped out of a brief 0-for-9 slump that had encompassed his last two games with a solid showing against Clayton Kershaw and company Tuesday, posting his sixth multi-hit effort of May. After an up-and-down first month-plus of the campaign, Garcia is now hitting .360 (18-for-50) with three doubles, three home runs, seven RBI, five walks and eight runs during the current month. A key to his hot streak has been considerably improved contact rate, as Garcia has struck out at a relatively modest 14.0 percent clip in May after whiffing in 29.0 percent of his 93 plate appearances in April.