Rays' Avisail Garcia: On fire entering break

Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI groundout in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Garcia's second multi-hit effort of July ensured he'd head into the All-Star break in the midst of a productive stretch at the plate. The veteran hit a middling .222 in June, but he's opened July by going 7-for-23 with a double and six RBI across six contests, reaching safely in five of them.