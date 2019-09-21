Rays' Avisail Garcia: Out Saturday

Garcia (dizziness) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Garcia was removed from Friday's game after six innings and manager Kevin Cash did not provide many details afterward, saying only that Garcia was removed due to "dizziness." Austin Meadows is slated to man right field Saturday with Kevin Kiermaier in center and Nate Lowe at DH.

More News
Our Latest Stories