Rays' Avisail Garcia: Out with hamstring issue

Garcia is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins due to left hamstring tightness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's series opener but may have suffered an injury, though he never exited the game. The severity of the injury remains unclear while Willy Adames serves as the designated hitter Friday for the Rays.

More News
Our Latest Stories