Rays' Avisail Garcia: Paces offense Tuesday

Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Garcia started the scoring with a 471-foot solo shot in the second inning and added RBI singles in the sixth and ninth innings to lead the Rays' hitters. Garcia is hitting .296 with seven homers, 17 RBI and 19 runs scored over 35 games this season. He has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games, going 18-for-47 with four walks in that span.