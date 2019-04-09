Rays' Avisail Garcia: Pair of hits in win

Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the White Sox on Monday.

Garcia also whiffed on the three outs he did make, boosting his strikeout rate to 29 percent over his first 31 plate appearances of the campaign. The 27-year-old did put together his first multi-hit effort of the season, however, as he snapped a 2-for-13 slump he's started April with. Garcia projects to continue seeing regular playing time between right field and designated hitter, and he'll look to start making contact with more authority after posting just one extra-base hit (a double) thus far.