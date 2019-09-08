Rays' Avisail Garcia: Pair of hits out of leadoff spot

Garcia went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Garcia was effective out of the top of the order while generating his first multi-hit effort of September. The veteran has a modest four-game hitting streak after opening the current month with an 0-for-8 tally over his first pair of games.

