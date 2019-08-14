Rays' Avisail Garcia: Placed on injured list
Garcia was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Garcia left Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Padres with the tight oblique but expressed optimism he would avoid the IL. The Rays evidently felt differently about Garcia after re-evaluating him Wednesday, so he'll remain on the shelf for at least the next week and a half to recover from the matter. Right-handed pitcher Jose De Leon was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move, but Garcia's absence may translate to more at-bats for the likes of bench players Jesus Aguilar and Mike Brosseau.
