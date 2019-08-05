Rays' Avisail Garcia: Plates another pair in win

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Garcia brought home Jesus Aguilar and Travis d'Arnaud in the seventh with a timely two-bagger that extended the Rays' lead to 6-1. The veteran has now hit safely in six straight games and has compiled four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run) and five RBI overall during that stretch.