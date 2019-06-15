Rays' Avisail Garcia: Produces out of leadoff spot

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and a walk in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Garcia operated out of the leadoff spot and came through with a clutch single in the sixth inning to knot the score at 4-4. The veteran has largely been successful during his few opportunities out of the top of the order, as he's now hitting .375 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI overall over 24 at-bats from that slot in the lineup.