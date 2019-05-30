Rays' Avisail Garcia: Raps out three more hits

Garcia went 3-for-6 with an RBI single in an extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Garcia opened the scoring for the Rays with his third-inning single, pushing his on-base streak to an impressive nine games. The veteran slugger has turned his season around in May, with Wednesday's production pushing his average for the month to an outstanding .341, a figure he's complemented with an equally impressive .411 on-base percentage spearheaded by his 29 May hits.