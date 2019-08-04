Rays' Avisail Garcia: Reaches base four times in win
Garcia went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Saturday in the Rays' 8-6 win over the Marlins.
With only two home runs and five doubles in the second half, Garcia hasn't supplied much power out of the corner outfield, but he's at least supplied a stellar .354 on-base percentage in his first 16 games since the All-Star break. As one of the few right-handed hitters on the roster who isn't regularly subjected to platoon work, Garcia's playing-time outlook appears more stable than most of the Rays' other position players. He'll stick in the lineup for the 11th time in 13 games Sunday, batting fifth and manning right field.
