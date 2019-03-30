Rays' Avisail Garcia: Second straight start

Garcia will start in right field and bat seventh in Saturday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Garcia will make his second start in a row after going 1-for-4 on Friday in his Rays debut. The 27-year-old should at least be in store for a handful of starts most weeks, but the Rays' wealth of versatile options in both the infield and outfield makes Garcia's path to a full-time role more difficult than it had been in Chicago.