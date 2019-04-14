Rays' Avisail Garcia: Seventh straight start

Garcia will start in right field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Garcia saw his streak of four straight games with multiple hits come to an end Saturday, but it won't cost him his spot in the lineup. He'll draw a seventh straight start Sunday and should be in store for at least a part-time role until the likes of Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Matt Duffy (hamstring) return from the 10-day injured list.