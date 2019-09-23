Rays' Avisail Garcia: Shakes off illness

Garcia (head) will start in right field and bat sixth Monday against the Red Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Garcia draws back into the starting nine for the series finale after a vertigo spell kept him on the bench for the last two games of the weekend. Expect Garcia -- who has slashed .320/.340/.500 through 13 games in September -- to start nearly all of the Rays' final six contests of the regular season with the team in a tight battle for one of the two American League wild-card spots.