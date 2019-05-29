Rays' Avisail Garcia: Shifts to leadoff
Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Garcia moved into the leadoff spot for the night and remained just as hot, producing his eighth multi-hit game of May in the process. The veteran has now laced nine extra-base hits (three doubles, six homers) this month, helping lead to an impressive .329 average since the calendar flipped.
