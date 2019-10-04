Play

Rays' Avisail Garcia: Sits for Game 1

Garcia is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Astros on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's wild-card win in Oakland. Yandy Diaz, who homered twice in that contest, starts as the designated hitter Friday.

