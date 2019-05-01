Rays' Avisail Garcia: Sits for second half of twin bill

Garcia is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Guillermo Heredia will get the start in right field in Game 2 after Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the first game of Wednesday's twin bill.

