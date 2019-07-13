Rays' Avisail Garcia: Sits in matinee

Garcia is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays have six guys for five spots right now with Ji-Man Choi activated and Nate Lowe sticking around, so someone had to sit in the matinee. Look for Garcia to be back in the lineup for the nightcap.

More News
Our Latest Stories