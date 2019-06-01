Rays' Avisail Garcia: Sitting again Saturday

Garcia (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The Rays promoted Nate Lowe from Triple-A to provide some short-term depth with Garcia and Tommy Pham (lower leg) on the injured list. The corresponding move was to send down a reliever, rather than place either outfielder on the injured list, so it seems Garcia is day-to-day with left hamstring tightness for now.