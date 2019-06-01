Rays' Avisail Garcia: Sitting again Sunday
Garcia (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The Rays promoted Nate Lowe from Triple-A to provide some short-term depth with Garcia and Tommy Pham (lower leg) on the injured list. The corresponding move was to send down a reliever, rather than place either outfielder on the injured list, so it seems Garcia is day-to-day with left hamstring tightness for now.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...