Rays' Avisail Garcia: Sitting in third straight

Garcia (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Garcia and Tommy Pham (lower leg) will both remain sidelined for third game in a row after picking up injuries in Thursday's series opener. The Rays have thus far resisted placing either player on the injured list, but the team's tune could change if Garcia or Pham still aren't feeling close to 100 percent coming out of Monday's off day.