Rays' Avisail Garcia: Sitting out Sunday

Garcia (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Garcia was forced to exit Saturday's 10-9 loss in the fourth inning after falling ill, but the team expressed hope he would be ready to rejoin the lineup for the series finale. The 28-year-old apparently still felt under the weather while reporting to the ballpark Sunday, so he'll benefit from some extra rest before likely checking back into the starting nine Tuesday in Boston. The Rays will run out an outfield of Austin Meadows, Guillermo Heredia and Tommy Pham.