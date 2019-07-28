Rays' Avisail Garcia: Sitting out Sunday
Garcia (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Garcia was forced to exit Saturday's 10-9 loss in the fourth inning after falling ill, but the team expressed hope he would be ready to rejoin the lineup for the series finale. The 28-year-old apparently still felt under the weather while reporting to the ballpark Sunday, so he'll benefit from some extra rest before likely checking back into the starting nine Tuesday in Boston. The Rays will run out an outfield of Austin Meadows, Guillermo Heredia and Tommy Pham.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...