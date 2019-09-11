Rays' Avisail Garcia: Sitting out Wednesday

Garcia (hip) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Right hip tightness forced Garcia's from Tuesday's contest and he will sit for the second game of the series as Tommy Pham serves as the DH and Kean Wong mans right field. It's uncertain if he will be available off the bench. Garcia went 0-for-3 prior to leaving Tuesday and is now 14-for-57 (.246) with two home runs and 18 strikeouts in 15 games since returning from an oblique injury last month.