Rays' Avisail Garcia: Sitting out Wednesday
Garcia (hip) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Right hip tightness forced Garcia's from Tuesday's contest and he will sit for the second game of the series as Tommy Pham serves as the DH and Kean Wong mans right field. It's uncertain if he will be available off the bench. Garcia went 0-for-3 prior to leaving Tuesday and is now 14-for-57 (.246) with two home runs and 18 strikeouts in 15 games since returning from an oblique injury last month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...