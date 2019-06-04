Rays' Avisail Garcia: Slotting in at DH

Garcia (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter and bat second Tuesday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Garcia missed three straight contests due to left hamstring soreness, but he's been given the green light to return Tuesday. Prior to suffering the injury, he'd registered three hits in each of his last two games (6-for-10).

