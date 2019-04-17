Rays' Avisail Garcia: Slugs second homer

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

His fourth-inning blast off Dylan Bundy was the difference in the game. Garcia is now slashing .327/.373/.491 through 14 games with two homers and seven RBI, but more surprisingly he also has two steals -- a quick start on the basepaths for a player whose career high in the category is only seven.