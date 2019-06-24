Rays' Avisail Garcia: Snaps out of slump in win

Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a walk in a win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Garcia generated one of two three-hit efforts on the afternoon for the Rays in what was a fruitful offensive day overall. The veteran outfielder had been scuffling at the plate recently prior to Sunday's breakout, going just 1-for-17 over the prior five games.

