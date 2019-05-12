Rays' Avisail Garcia: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, stolen base and additional run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Yankees.
The stolen base is Garcia's third of the year as he already reached his season total from 2018 in just over one-third of the at-bats. The 27-year-old has a .283/.345/.496 slash line with six home runs and 14 RBI through 33 games.
