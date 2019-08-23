Rays' Avisail Garcia: Successful rehab cameo
Garcia (oblique) went 2-for-3 in Triple-A Durham's loss to Charlotte on Thursday while playing seven innings in right field.
Garcia was slated to just log one game with the Bulls prior to activation, and his solid performance at the plate Thursday seems to indicate his timing is just fine. The veteran isn't eligible to come off the injured list until Saturday, so it's conceivable he could make one more appearance with Durham on Friday; however, the Rays may have seen enough with his performance against Charlotte.
