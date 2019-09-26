Rays' Avisail Garcia: Swats 20th homer

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Yankees.

It's only Garcia's second homer in September, but it was enough to give the 28-year-old his first career 20-HR campaign. He's having a good month otherwise, however, slashing .333/.350/.561 through 15 games with 11 RBI as the Rays continue their push to lock up a wild-card spot.