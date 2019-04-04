Rays' Avisail Garcia: Swipes first bag of season
Garcia went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.
Garcia notched one of a modest six hits for the Rays and also recorded his first stolen base of the campaign. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in each of his last three games, but he's yet to record a multi-hit outing and has generated a .211 average (4-for-19) over the five games in which he's seen action.
